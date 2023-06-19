'Milestone for India-US ties,' says MEA ahead of PM Modi's State Visit

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday provided details on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the United States, stating that the State Visit would be a milestone for the two countries.

“It’s a milestone of relationship between the two countries,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the US Congress on June 22.

He will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.

“One of the key components which will be prominently showcased (during PM Modi’s visit) will be bilateral defence cooperation… The second key component has been strong trade and investment partnership. Third is the technology component which interfaces with many other domains – telecom, space, manufacturing and investment,” Kwatra said.

He further shared that on the first day of PM Modi’s arrival to Washington DC, the first key engagement will be an event that would focus on scaling for future, which would try to bring out key complementarities and the objectives that both systems seek to promote and achieve.

“On June 22, there will be 4-5 key components – ceremonial welcome at the White House, a set of bilateral meetings, PM’s scheduled address to the US Congress, ceremonial State dinner,” he added.

Meanwhile, he stated that Prime Minister Modi’s state visit to Egypt will be on June 24-25.

“This will be the PM’s first visit to Egypt and the first official bilateral visit of an Indian PM to Egypt since 1997,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.