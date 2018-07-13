Football world cup 2018

Mike Pompeo travels to Mexico to meet new Leftist president-elect: Meeting is a chance for neighbours to repair strained ties

World The Associated Press Jul 13, 2018 11:38:19 IST

Washington: Secretary of state Mike Pompeo is leading a Cabinet-level delegation to Mexico on the heels of a sea-change election there that could offer a chance for the neighbours to repair strained relations.

File image of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. AP.

Joining Pompeo on Friday will be president Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner, treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and homeland security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. US-Mexico ties have deteriorated significantly under Trump, who campaigned on building a border wall and has repeatedly blamed Mexico for economic and social problems in the US.

However, following the landslide victory of Leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, tensions have eased. Both leaders made positive statements following a telephone call earlier this month. The wall wasn't mentioned. Lopez Obrador will replace president Enrique Pena Nieto in December.


