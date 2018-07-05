Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Mike Pompeo sets off for North Korea nuclear talks, hopes denuclearisation process is underway in a year

World Agence France-Presse Jul 05, 2018 13:35:49 IST

Washington: US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo left Washington on Friday bound for Pyongyang and his latest round of talks with Kim Jong-un on North Korea's nuclear arsenal.

US officials say Pompeo has met with North Korea's Kim

File image of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Reuters

Washington's top diplomat and senior aides took off shortly after 2 am (local time) and were due in the North Korean capital on Friday, where Pompeo is to stay overnight for the first time. President Donald Trump met Kim at a historic summit in Singapore last month and the US leader has been bullish about hopes for peace, boasting that the threat of nuclear war is over.

But the statement the leaders signed was short on detailed commitments and Pompeo has been tasked with negotiating a plan to achieve the "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula. This would involve Kim making a detailed declaration of the extent of his nuclear arsenal and enrichment programme, and agreeing on a timetable for it to be dismantled and placed under inspection.

Washington hopes that the process can be underway within a year, but many expert observers and Trump critics warn that Kim's summit promise meant little and the process could take years. In the meantime, Pompeo and Trump have vowed to keep in the place the international economic sanctions that they believe forced the North to the negotiating table in the first place.

After talks late tomorrow and early Saturday in Pyongyang, Pompeo is due to fly on to Tokyo to brief his Japanese and South Korean counterparts. His round-the-world diplomatic voyage will then take him on to Vietnam and then Abu Dhabi before he arrives in the Belgian capital Brussels to rejoin Trump for next week's NATO summit.


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 13:35 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores