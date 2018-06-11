You are here:
Mike Pompeo says US willing to offer 'unique' security guarantees to North Korea for 'complete' denuclearisation

World AFP Jun 11, 2018 18:00:52 IST

Singapore: The United States is willing to offer North Korea "unique" security guarantees if it embarks on "complete verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday.

File image of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. AP

On the eve of a historic summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, Pompeo sounded an upbeat tone, saying that preparatory talks were advancing more quickly than expected.

Stating that the United States would not again be duped by North Korea, Pompeo said the Trump administration would only accept complete denuclearisation.

In return, he said, "we will take actions to provide them sufficient certainty that they can be comfortable that denuclearisation is not something that ends badly for them," Pompeo said.

"Just the opposite. That it leads to a brighter and better future for the North Korean people." Pompeo said these guarantees would be "different and unique" than America has been willing to provide before.

"I'm very optimistic we will have a successful outcome with the two leaders," he said. "There are only two people that can make decisions of this magnitude. Those two people will sit in a room on Tuesday."


Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 18:00 PM

