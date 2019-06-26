You are here:
Mike Pompeo meets Narendra Modi; discusses S-400 defence deal, H-1B visas, ahead of G20 Summit in Japan with Donald Trump

World Press Trust of India Jun 26, 2019 12:24:25 IST

New Delhi: US secretary of state Mike Pompeo met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership.
Pompeo, who arrived in India last night, will hold detailed discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the afternoon and have a working lunch with him.
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted pictures of the meeting.


Ahead of the strategically-important India-US talks, diplomatic sources on Tuesday said India meets the US waiver criteria for procuring the S-400 missile defence system from sanctions-hit Russia, and asserted that New Delhi cannot "wish away" its defence ties with Moscow.

Besides India's missile defence system deal with Russia, terrorism, H-1B visas, trade and the situation arising out of US sanctions on buying oil from Iran, are likely to be discussed between Jaishankar and Pompeo.

This will be the first high-level interaction between the two countries after the return of the Modi government to power last month.

Pompeo's visit comes ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan later this week.

