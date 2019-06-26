Mike Pompeo meets Narendra Modi; discusses S-400 defence deal, H-1B visas, ahead of G20 Summit in Japan with Donald Trump

New Delhi: US secretary of state Mike Pompeo met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership.

Pompeo, who arrived in India last night, will hold detailed discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the afternoon and have a working lunch with him.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted pictures of the meeting.

Working together to further deepen our strategic partnership. Pompeo called on PM Narendra Modi to exchange views on various aspects of Indo-US relationship. PM will meet President Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 Osaka Summit.



Ahead of the strategically-important India-US talks, diplomatic sources on Tuesday said India meets the US waiver criteria for procuring the S-400 missile defence system from sanctions-hit Russia, and asserted that New Delhi cannot "wish away" its defence ties with Moscow.

Besides India's missile defence system deal with Russia, terrorism, H-1B visas, trade and the situation arising out of US sanctions on buying oil from Iran, are likely to be discussed between Jaishankar and Pompeo.

This will be the first high-level interaction between the two countries after the return of the Modi government to power last month.

Pompeo's visit comes ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan later this week.

