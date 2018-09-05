Mike Pompeo in Pakistan: US secretary of state meets Qamar Javed Bajwa, talks about importance of democratic institutions

Islamabad: The US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Wednesday stressed the importance of having "strong democratic institutions" in Pakistan to the country's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the state department spokesperson said.

Pompeo's visit to Islamabad was the Trump administration's first high-level dialogue with Pakistan since the new government of Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed office after the 25 July elections.

During his meeting with Bajwa, Pompeo welcomed the smooth transition of power to a new civilian government, spokesperson Heather Nauert said, referring to the assumption of power of cricketer-turned-politician Khan on 18 August.

Khan, chief of the Tehreek-e-Insaf party is said to have the backing of the powerful military, which has ruled the coup-prone country for almost half its history.

During the meeting, Pompeo stressed the "importance of strong democratic institutions" in Pakistan, Nauert said in a readout of the meeting Pompeo had with Gen. Bajwa.

Pompeo was accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford.

During his meeting with Khan, he congratulated him on the formation of the new government and welcomed the further strengthening of civilian institutions, Nauert said.

Pompeo also expressed hope for deeper counter-terrorism cooperation between the US and Pakistan, she said.