Mid-air bomb hoax on Singapore Airlines flight from Mumbai; SQ 423 carrying 263 passengers lands safely at Changi Airport

Singapore: A Singapore Airlines flight carrying 263 passengers landed safely at the Changi International Airport in Singapore on Tuesday, after the pilot had raised a bomb threat alert, which later turned out to be a hoax.

"SQ Flight 423 had taken off at around 11:35 pm (local time) on Monday from Mumbai. Shortly after it took off, the airline received a call claiming that there was a bomb on the plane," The Straits Times reported.

The flight was safely escorted back to Changi Airport by Singapore's air force and made an emergency landing at about 8 am (local time).

All the passengers were disembarked safely and had to undergo a security check before they could leave. However, authorities have detained a woman and a child and are being questioned by the police.

"Singapore Airlines confirms there was a bomb threat concerning SQ 423 operating from Mumbai to Singapore. The aircraft arrived in Singapore on 26 March, 2019 at about 08:00hrs (local time). There were 263 passengers on board. We are assisting the authorities with their investigations and regret that we are unable to provide further details," said a spokesperson for the airline.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

