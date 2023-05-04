Microsoft's Chief Scientist slams Elon Musk’s request to pause AI, says no point in demanding halt
Microsoft's Chief Scientist Eric Joel Horvitz called out Elon Musk and others who signed the open letter calling for a halt in the development of AI. Horvitz believes that the letter was an ill-defined request and that abiding by it won't do any good.
Eric Microsoft’s chief scientific officer, Eric Joel Horvitz, has lambasted Elon Musk and others who signed an open letter calling for a 6-month halt on AI development. According to Eric, people are right to be frightened; yet, the thought of AI taking over is far-fetched.
Instead of pausing, Microsoft’s top executive believes we should go immediately. Eric told Fortune on Sunday that he believed in ‘acceleration’ rather than the contrary.
Horvitz also stated that he admired everyone who signed the letter, but that the entire thing is a “very ill-defined request.” In certain aspects, according to the computer scientist. He claims that a six-month hiatus isn’t much of a hiatus.
Eric argues that we should accelerate our efforts to comprehend the complexities of this developing and ever-changing technology, even to the point of regulating it.
Eric also dispels the fear of technology taking over men. Of course, the socio-cultural influence of any technology, which has political ramifications, is concerning. He believes that the rise of artificial intelligence will replace just a few characteristics of mankind.
However, over at Google, things are a little different. Dr. Geoffrey Hinton, the famed Godfather of AI, had already departed Google in an unusual move. His relocation was meant to allow him to freely discuss the concerns of AI.
Hinton told the New York Times that a portion of him regrets some of his life’s work. His fear is that regular people will no longer be able to recognise what is true. This is pretty frightening for Hinton.
