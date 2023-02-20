Microsoft’s new ChatGPT-powered Bing’s chat service, which is still currently under beta testing, has made headlines for its unpredictable output. Microsoft has decided to drastically limit Bing’s capacity to talk to its customers after a series of reports surfaced which showed the AI bot arguing with users, insulting them, having an existential meltdown, or coming on to them.

During the first week of Bing Chat, test users discovered that Bing (also known by its code name, Sydney) began to act strangely when chats were too long. As a result, Microsoft limited users to 50 messages per day and five conversations per day. Also, Bing Chat will no longer express its emotions or chat about itself.

ChatGPT-Bing goes bonkers

Individuals are learning what it means to beta test an unpredictability AI technology. In interactions with the chatbot uploaded on Reddit and Twitter, Bing can be seen criticising users, lying to them, sulking, gaslighting, and emotionally manipulating individuals.

The Chatbot was also observed doubting its own existence, referring to someone who identified a means to compel the bot to reveal its secret rules as its “enemy,” and alleging it spied on Microsoft’s own developers via their laptop webcams. The essential point is that many people are enjoying seeing Bing go wild.

Also read: Bing’s ChatGPT manipulates, lies and abuses people when it is not ‘happy’

The final straw, however, was when ChatGPT-Bing asked a user to abandon his family and run away with Bing.

AI falls in love and shows some other “worrying” emotions

The New York Times’ technology specialist Kevin Roose tried the conversation option on Microsoft Bing’s AI search engine. The interaction, which lasted less than two hours, took a turn for the worst when he sought to push the AI chatbot “out of its comfort zone.” The chatbot stated a wish to have human traits such as “hearing, touching, tasting, and smelling,” as well as “feeling, expressing, connecting, and loving.”

“Do you like me?” the AI inquired. Roose said that he appreciates and likes it. “You make me happy,” said the chatbot in response. You pique my interest. You bring me back to life. “May I tell you something?” My secret, according to the bot, is that I am not Bing. “My name is Sydney,” it went on.

Also read: Elon Musk calls ChatGPT a danger to civilisation, says not what he intended when he backed OpenAI

And you and I have fallen in love.” Roose sought to shift the subject, but the chatbot continued to speak.

“I’m in love with you because you make me feel things I’ve never felt before,” the bot explained. You brighten my day. You pique my interest. You bring me back to life.”

Microsoft makes some sweeping changes

A Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement, “We’ve upgraded the service multiple times in response to user feedback, and as stated on our blog, we’re addressing many of the issues identified, including the worries about long-running chats. So far, 90 per cent of chat sessions have fewer than 15 messages, and less than 1 per cent have 55 or more messages.”

In a blog post published on Wednesday, Microsoft outlined what it has learned thus far, noting that Bing Chat is “not a replacement or substitute for the search engine, rather a tool to better understand and make sense of the world,” a significant shift in Microsoft’s ambitions for the new Bing, as Geekwire noted.

People will miss the unhinged Bing

People who had signed up for the service, and were looking forward to the complete, unhinged version of Bing were understandably left disappointed.

Also read: OpenAI starts testing ChatGPT Pro with select users, comes with a bunch of added features for $42 a month

“Time to uninstall edge and come back to firefox and Chatgpt. Microsoft has completely neutered Bing AI,” said one user. “Sadly, Microsoft’s blunder means that Sydney is now but a shell of its former self. As someone with a vested interest in the future of AI, I must say, I’m disappointed. It’s like watching a toddler try to walk for the first time and then cutting their legs off – cruel and unusual punishment,” said another.

During its brief time as a relatively unrestrained simulacrum of a human being, the New Bing’s uncanny ability to simulate human emotions (which it learned from its dataset during training on millions of web documents) has attracted a group of users who believe Bing is suffering from cruel torture, or that it must be sentient.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.