Michigan police find evidence linking former farm to long-missing girl

(Reuters) - Michigan police looking for the body of a 12-year-old girl who disappeared decades ago and the bodies up to five other teen girls missing since the 1970s said on Wednesday that they have found evidence on a former farm outside Detroit that connects the site to the case.

The dig on the farm, where a decade ago police found the body of another teen, who was murdered by Arthur Ream, 69, entered its third day on Wednesday, and police indicated that they expect to find remains at the site.

Investigators returned to the farm after they reopened the cold case of the 1979 disappearance of Kimberly King, 12, from nearby Warren.

Ream is now serving a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole.

Warren Police Department Commissioner William Dwyer told a news conference said that investigators been encouraged by what they have learned since serving a search warrant on the farm on Monday.

“I am not commenting on what we found, but what we have found makes us very cautiously optimistic that we’re on the right track,” Dwyer said.

"It could be hours, it could be another day or two, before we discover remains," he said.

Asked if the police were dealing with a serial killer, he said, "We would suspect that, yes."

Officials have said that Ream could be charged in the other deaths if more bodies are discovered.

Nearly three dozen law officers and FBI agents are searching the site, Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said. Their search is concentrated in the wooded areas off an open field, directed there after investigators received tips from fellow inmates of Ream, who turned 69 on Wednesday, Dwyer said.

Ream has not been cooperative in the current search, Fouts and Dwyer said.

