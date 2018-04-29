Michelle Wolf at White House Correspondents' dinner: Comedienne's best quips

We know that President Donald Trump doesn't like being the target of jokes. As such it was probably for the best that he gave the White House Correspondents' Association dinner a miss on Saturday.

For the second year running, Trump skipped the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association, preferring to criticise journalists and others during a campaign-style rally near Detroit. Comedienne Michelle Wolf, who put on the after-dinner entertainment for the White House press corps and their guests, was surprisingly racy for the venue. After one crass joke drew groans in the Washington Hilton ballroom, she laughed and said, "Yeah, shoulda done more research before you got me to do this."

Wolf's act had some people laughing and left others in stony silence. While she wasn't the funniest presence the podium has seen she certainly was one of the most shocking. She took her best shots right at the start and the laughs died out a little towards the end. Still there were some gems. Here is the pick of the bunch:

— Just a reminder to everyone, I'm here to make jokes, I have no agenda, I'm not trying to get anything accomplished, so everyone that's here from Congress you should feel right at home.

— It's 2018 and I'm a woman, so you cannot shut me up unless you have Michael Cohen wire me $130,000. Michael, you can find me on Venmo under my pornstar name, Reince Priebus.

— Trump isn't here and I know, I know, I would drag him here myself but it turns out the President of the United States is the one p*ssy you are not allowed to grab.

— Calling a Nazi a white nationalist is like calling a paedophile a "kid friend" or Harvey Weinstein a "lady's man".

— I know a lot of you are anti-abortion unless it is the one you got for your secret mistress.

— Democrats are hard to make fun of because you guys don't do... anything. People think you're gonna flip the House and Senate this November but you always find a way to mess it up. You're gonna lose by 12 points to a guy named Jeff Paedophile Nazi Doctor.

— He wants to give teachers guns, and I support that because then they can sell them for things they need, like supplies.

The dinner once attracted Oscar winners and other notable performers in film and television as well as celebrities in sports and other high-profile professions. The star power dimmed appreciably last year when the famously thin-skinned Trump, who routinely slammed reporters as dishonest and their work as "fake news," announced he wasn't attending.

Watch the full monologue here: