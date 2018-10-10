Michael intensifies into Category 3 hurricane - NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Michael is now a Category 3 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday, adding that heavy rainfall is expected along the northeastern Gulf Coast.

Michael was located about 270 miles (435 km) south-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (195 km per hour), the Miami-based forecaster said.

The centre of Michael will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico through Tuesday night, NHC said.

"Michael is forecast to be a major hurricane at landfall in Florida."

(Reporting by Swati Verma and K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru)

