Michael Cohen to testify at closed U.S. House hearing on February 8 - panel chair

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen will testify on Feb. 8 at a closed hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, the panel's chairman said on Monday.

Cohen, who is set to go to prison in March after pleading guilty to crimes including campaign finance violations during Trump's 2016 election campaign, had expressed concern about testifying because of threats against his family from Trump.

"Mr. Cohen has relayed to the Committee his legitimate concerns for his own safety as well as that of his family, which have been fuelled by improper comments made by the President and his lawyer," committee chairman Democratic Representative Adam Schiff said in a statement announcing Cohen's appearance.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

