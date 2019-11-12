You are here:
Michael Bloomberg visits Arkansas to register for state's presidential primary; no formal announcement on bid for nomination yet

World The Associated Press Nov 12, 2019 22:56:17 IST

  • Michael Bloomberg has filed paperwork to appear on the ballot in Arkansas' 3 March presidential primary

  • The billionaire former New York mayor's trip to to Arkansas on Tuesday is the latest indication that he is leaning toward a run

  • Bloomberg plans to skip the traditional early-voting states and focus more on Super Tuesday states, including Arkansas and Alabama

Arkansas: Michael Bloomberg has filed paperwork to appear on the ballot in Arkansas' 3 March presidential primary.

The billionaire former New York mayor hasn't formally announced a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. But his trip to Arkansas on Tuesday is the latest indication that he is leaning toward a run.

Bloomberg sent staffers to Alabama last week to file for the primary there.

He's moving toward a presidential bid as he warns that the current field of Democratic presidential candidates isn't equipped to defeat President Donald Trump next year.

Bloomberg plans to skip the traditional early-voting states and focus more on Super Tuesday states, including Arkansas and Alabama.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2019 22:56:17 IST

