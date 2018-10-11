You are here:
Michael Bloomberg becomes Democrat again, hints at 2020 presidential run; says America badly needs 'checks and balances'

World FP Staff Oct 11, 2018 01:24:15 IST

Washington: Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is officially a Democrat again.

The global media company founder on Wednesday said he has registered as a Democrat, which would be especially significant if he decides to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020. “Today, I have re-registered as a Democrat – I had been a member for most of my life – because we need Democrats to provide the checks and balance our nation so badly needs”, Bloomberg said on social media.

File picture of Michael Bloomberg. Getty images

Bloomberg did not say when he might make a decision on running for president. He served three terms as New York City mayor and has variously been a Democrat, a Republican and an independent. He twice flirted with running for president as an independent candidate.
Bloomberg has thrown money and support behind Democrats and is attacking Republicans on abortion and gun policies.

“At key points in U.S. history, one of the two parties has served as a bulwark against those who threaten our Constitution. Two years ago at the Democratic Convention, I warned of those threats,” Bloomberg wrote in an Instagram post.

Bloomberg, 76, was a longtime Democrat who became a Republican before running for mayor of the largest U.S. city in 2001. He left the Republican Party to become an independent in 2007 and served three terms as New York’s mayor, stepping down in 2013.

(With Agencies)


Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 01:24 AM

