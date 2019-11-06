Mexico's president thanks Trump for offering help after deadly ambush of family

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he spoke with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump and thanked him for his willingness to help after nine Mexican-Americans died in an ambush in northern Mexico.
He said he also told Trump that the Mexican government would ensure justice was done.
(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Julia Love)
