You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Mexico's economy minister says 'encouraged' to continue NAFTA talks

World Reuters Aug 09, 2018 05:05:24 IST

Mexico's economy minister says 'encouraged' to continue NAFTA talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico is "encouraged" to keep working with the United States to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are definitely encouraged to keep on working, basically covering all the items that we have to cover and we added a list of things that we'll be talking about tomorrow," said Guajardo, following a two-hour meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Guajardo was accompanied in Washington by Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray and Mexican president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's pick for chief NAFTA negotiator, Jesus Seade.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Michael O'Boyle)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 05:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores