Mexico to urge G20 to pay attention to Central America migrant crisis

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday that he will present a document at the Group of 20 summit this month that would ask the member nations to take note of the high numbers of migrants fleeing Central America through Mexico.

"We're going to present a document for the group's consideration... essentially, asking that they stop shutting their eyes to the crisis that we have in Central America," Ebrard said at a Mexico Senate hearing.

Mexico last week agreed with the United States to enforce tighter migration controls to avert punitive tariffs.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.