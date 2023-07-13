Mexico: Series of seven roadway bombs planted by drug cartel kill four police officers, two civilians

According to investigators, a drug cartel put up a coordinated series of seven roadside bombings in western Mexico, killing four police officers and two civilians. The explosions, according to the governor of Jalisco state, were “a trap” constructed by the cartel to murder law enforcement officers.

According to Jalisco state prosecutor Luis Méndez, the explosives late Tuesday in the municipality of Tlajomulco were so powerful that they created craters in the road, wrecked at least four automobiles, and injured 14 additional individuals.

It seemed to be the first instance of a Mexican drug gang using improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, to murder law enforcement officers, and it was the most recent illustration of the blatant, military-style threat that the nation’s drug cartels are posing.

Méndez said the two dead civilians were in a car passing by when the IEDs exploded in Tlajomulco, near the state capital of Guadalajara. He speculated that the devices were detonated remotely, adding the explosion “happened at the moment they wanted.”

He stated that 12 of the injured were also civilians, including three youngsters aged nine, thirteen, and fourteen. He stated that several of the injured were in critical condition. Experts had to destroy an eighth IED that did not detonate, and Méndez cautioned that the location was still risky.

Enrique Alfaro, the governor of Jalisco state, said an anonymous caller who gave a volunteer search group a tip about a clandestine burial site near the roadway set “a trap” for the officers.

For years, police have been unable to locate the more than 110,000 missing people in Mexico, but they accompany volunteer search groups that look for such hidden graves. The volunteers, usually the mothers of missing people, often get anonymous tips about where their relatives may be buried.

“This is a brutal terror attack,” Alfaro said at a news conference Wednesday, blaming the deaths on an unnamed drug cartel. He said he was temporarily suspending police escorts for volunteer searches for the safety of the civilians.

Hector Flores, a leader of one of the search groups in Jalisco, said it did not appear that any search volunteers were in the blown-up convoy.

“This is an unprecedented act that shows what these drug cartels are capable of,” Alfaro wrote earlier on his social media accounts. “This attack also represents an open challenge to the Mexican government on all levels.”

Alfaro did not say who he suspected of setting the bomb, but the Jalisco drug cartel has significant experience in using improvised explosive devices, as well as bomb-dropping drones. IEDs also wounded 10 soldiers in the neighbouring state of Michoacan in 2022 and killed a civilian.

Earlier Tuesday, a federal official acknowledged that another cartel had used a car bomb to kill a National Guard officer in the neighbouring state of Guanajuato.

And on Monday in the neighbouring state of Guerrero, protesters allied with yet another drug gang battled security forces, commandeered a police armoured truck and used it to ram down the gates of the state legislature building.

The area around Guadalajara has seen bloody battles between factions of the Jalisco cartel, which was blamed in the previous use of IEDs in Mexico.

In February 2022, in the Michoacan township of Aguililla, a roadside mine damaged an army vehicle and injured 10 soldiers.

A few days later, another IED killed a farmer when he drove over the device in his pickup truck. The farmer’s son was wounded in the blast, which was apparently fueled by a device containing ammonium nitrate.

Special squads of Mexican army troops equipped with metal detectors and bomb suits were later deployed to the area. Dozens of such devices were found along rural roads and fields in the area around the township of Aguililla.

The IEDs included devices detonated by radio or telephone signal, by pressure — as when someone steps on them — or even by vials that break and combine two chemicals.

The Jalisco cartel has been fighting the local Viagras gang, also known as United Cartels, for control of the area for years. Those battles have featured the use of trenches, pillboxes, homemade armoured cars and drones modified to drop small bombs.

The cartels’ bomb-carrying drones have caused more terror in Michoacan than the land mines. While initially crude and dangerous to load and operate — and still worrisomely indiscriminate — drone warfare has improved; it’s not unusual to see a metal barn or shed roofs opened like tin cans from the impact of drone explosions.

Tuesday’s IED attack in Tlajomulco represented a blow for volunteer search groups because they depend on anonymous tips to find mass grave sites. Many times, searchers suspect the tips come from former members of the same cartels that killed their relatives and dumped their bodies.

But the searchers have long operated under an uneasy, non-aggression understanding with the cartels; the volunteer groups stress they are not looking for evidence to prosecute those responsible for kidnapping and killing family members. They say they only want to find the remains, to end their uncertainty and give their relatives a decent burial.

However, six volunteer search activists have been killed in Mexico since 2021. While the motives in those killings remain unclear, activists say the cartels have tried to intimidate searchers, especially if they investigate graves sites that are still being used.