Mexico says Pompeo recognizes its progress in stemming migration

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recognized the "significant advances of Mexican operations" in reducing migrant flows to the United States, part of a June 7 agreement between the nations, Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Pompeo met with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Sunday in Mexico City to discuss migration and trade, amid heightened bilateral tension ahead of a deadline on the deal that removed tariff threats on Mexican exports.

