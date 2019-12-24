Mexico says concerned its Bolivian embassy being monitored

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it is "deeply concerned" about the excess presence of Bolivian intelligence and security services that are monitoring the residence of the Mexican ambassador and Mexican embassy in Bolivia.

Mexico granted former Bolivian President Evo Morales asylum after his resignation in the wake of a presidential election which the Organization of American States (OAS) says was rigged in his favour.

Morales is now in Argentina where the new Peronist government of Alberto Fernandez has indicated it will give him political asylum.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Drazen Jorgic)

