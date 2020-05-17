You are here:
Mexico reports record one-day coronavirus surge with 2,409 new cases

May 17, 2020

(In Friday story, corrects headline to clarify that Mexico reported 2,437 new cases on Friday, not 2,409)

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Thursday confirmed 257 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,409 new infections, the biggest one-day rise in cases since the pandemic began.

The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 42,595 and 4,477 deaths in total, according to the official tally.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: May 17, 2020 00:10:10 IST



