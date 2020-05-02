You are here:
Mexico reports 1,515 new coronavirus cases, 113 deaths

World Reuters May 02, 2020 06:10:19 IST

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry reported on Friday 1,515 new known coronavirus cases and 113 deaths, bringing the country's total to 20,739 cases and 1,972 deaths.

Updated Date: May 02, 2020 06:10:19 IST

