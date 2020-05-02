Mexico reports 1,515 new coronavirus cases, 113 deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry reported on Friday 1,515 new known coronavirus cases and 113 deaths, bringing the country's total to 20,739 cases and 1,972 deaths.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.