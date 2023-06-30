Mexico: Over 100 people die in two weeks due to heatwave

As many as 100 people have died in the past two weeks due to severe heatwaves in Mexico. Temperatures have climbed up to 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in parts of the country.

The heatwave, which has sustained for over three weeks now, has overburdened Mexico’s energy consumption with record demand. Authorities have suspended classes in some areas.

Over two-thirds of the deaths came the week of June 18-24, with the remainder the previous week, the ministry said in a report on extreme temperatures. During the same period last year just one heat-related fatality was registered.

Nearly all the deaths were attributed to heat stroke, with a handful from dehydration. Around 64 per cent of the deaths occurred in northern state of Nuevo Leon bordering Texas. Most of the rest were in neighboring Tamaulipas and Veracruz on the Gulf coast.

In recent days, temperatures have fallen as the rainy season has brought much-needed precipitation.

However, some northern cities are still seeing high temperatures. In the state of Sonora, the town of Aconchi saw highs of 49 degrees Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday.

With inputs from Reuters

