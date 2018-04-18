Mexico leftist opens up 22 point lead in presidency race - poll

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican leftist presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has extended his lead in the race to win the July 1 election, opening up a gap of 22 percentage points in effective terms, a poll by newspaper Reforma showed on Wednesday.

The April 12-15 voter poll showed Lopez Obrador winning 48 percent support, a jump of six points from a February survey by Reforma. His nearest rival, Ricardo Anaya, who heads a right-left coalition, dropped by six points to 26 percent support.

Running third was Jose Antonio Meade, candidate of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, whose backing remained steady at 18 percent, the poll showed.

The figures for the three stripped out the 19 percent of respondents who expressed no preference. The poll surveyed 1,200 voters and had a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Dave Graham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.