Mexico, Honduras say will work together to protect migrant rights

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico and Honduras will coordinate to protect the rights of Honduran migrants in transit through Mexico as well as strengthen their cooperation to tackle human trafficking, their foreign ministries said in a joint statement on Friday.

Officials from both countries met in Mexico City to discuss migration and development "under the principle of shared responsibility," the statement said.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon, Editing by Dan Flynn)

