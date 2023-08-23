Mexico City: Armed men shoot Indian-origin finance director seven times after robbing him

An Indian-origin finance director of a pharma company died at the hands of armed assailants who robbed him of approximately $10,000 before fatally shooting him, last week in Mexico City.

The deceased identified as Ketan Shah, (38), was employed as finance director at Laboratorios Torrent SA de CV, a subsidiary of Ahmedabad-based Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

According to a reports, Shah fell victim to armed robbers who targeted him, snatching $10,000 from him before shooting him fatally on Simon Bolivar Street in Mexico City.

The incident took place when Shah was making his way home after withdrawing $10,000 from a foreign exchange center at the airport.

The attackers, riding on two motorcycles, trailed Shah’s vehicle and unleashed a volley of seven shots. Although the local authorities swiftly responded to the scene, Shah’s life could not be saved.

In a tragic turn, Shah’s father, who was also present during the attack, sustained injuries but is presently in stable condition.

Mexican authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident. Torrent Group officials have assured that they are actively working to facilitate the secure return of Ketan Shah’s family to India.

Shah had been an integral part of Torrent Pharma for a span of seven years. Since May 2019, he had been stationed in Mexico City as part of his work for the company. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Conveying their condolences, the Indian Embassy in Mexico issued a statement on twitter: “We deeply mourn the unfortunate and tragic demise of an Indian citizen, who was shot by unidentified assailants in Mexico City. The Embassy is in constant contact with law enforcement agencies, striving to swiftly apprehend the culprits and bring justice to the victim’s family.”