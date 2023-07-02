Mexico blasts new Florida immigration law; vows to help migrants

Mexico’s government condemned a draconian new state immigration legislation in Florida sponsored by Republican Governor and US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis on Saturday, vowing to assist in the protection of undocumented Mexicans in that state.

DeSantis is running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, and his new Florida law, which went into effect on Saturday, is regarded as a harbinger of the sort of extreme immigration enforcement tactics he would want.

Last month, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged Latino voters in the United States to vote against DeSantis, accusing him of seeking to acquire votes at the price of migrants.

According to DeSantis’ website, the new legislation includes distributing cash to relocate undocumented migrants out of the state, limiting access to ID cards, and requiring more companies to utilise an electronic system to authenticate a person’s eligibility to work.

According to a statement issued by Mexico’s Foreign Ministry, the measures might lead to discrimination and racial profiling, as well as hostile settings, intimidation, and hate crimes.

“Criminalization is not the way to resolve the phenomenon of undocumented migration,” the ministry said, describing the new measures as driven by xenophobia and white nationalism.

It added that Mexico respects US legislative processes, yet views the Florida law as working against joint efforts by the US and Mexico to treat migrants with respect.

Mexican consulates in the US will work to inform migrants about their rights and partner with civil society groups to identify potential cases of abuse, the ministry said.

