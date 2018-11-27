You are here:
Mexico asks U.S. to investigate use of tear gas at border

World Reuters Nov 27, 2018 06:05:42 IST

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry presented a diplomatic note to the U.S. government on Monday calling for "a full investigation" into what it described as non-lethal weapons directed toward Mexican territory on Sunday, a statement from the ministry said.

U.S. authorities shot tear gas canisters toward migrants in Mexico on Sunday near the border crossing separating the Mexican city of Tijuana from San Diego, California, after some of them attempted to cross into the United States.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Michael O'Boyle)

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2018 06:05 AM

