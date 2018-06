MOSCOW (Reuters) - Mexican nationals were among the injured after a taxi ran into a crowd in central Moscow on Saturday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Moscow police said the taxi driver probably lost control of the vehicle, and that eight people had sought medical assistance.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

