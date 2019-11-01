Mexican president talks with Canada's Trudeau, aims for progress on trade

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he talked with recently reelected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, congratulating him on his win and agreeing to keep working toward passage of a new North American trade deal.

Lopez Obrador said on Twitter that both leaders will work on convincing U.S. lawmakers to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

