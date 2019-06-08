Mexican president reiterates desire to avoid conflict with Trump

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday reiterated his desire to avoid confrontation with the U.S. government and to stay friends with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump amid the threat of a trade war over migration.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a meeting of mayors, officials and business leaders from North America in the Pacific resort of Los Cabos in northwest Mexico.

(Reporting by Dave Graham: Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

