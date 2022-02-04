The new mom claimed that she was confident in Fiona going live as she had an undisturbed long nap that kept her in a good mood

As Work from Home (WFH) has become the new normal, a meteorologist mom carried a special guest with her while presenting the weather report.

The meteorologist identified as Rebecca Schuld, 42, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, works for CBS 58 News. She recently surprised her live audience by holding her three-month-old daughter, Fiona, in her arms while delivering the weather forecast.

Schuld has been working from home after her maternity leave ended amid the pandemic. When the Milwaukee weatherwoman was all set to present her forecast for the day, her infant daughter woke up from her sleep.

“I was just minutes away from having my next weather broadcast, and my baby had just woken up," Schuld told Yahoo News. She said when she had gone over to her greenwall holding her baby, the producer had asked if her baby was going to make an appearance.

Giving further details, the new mom claimed that she was confident in Fiona going live as she had an undisturbed long nap that kept her in a good mood.

Minutes after Schuld went live on air, it won hearts and grabbed all the attention. Videos of the live clip collected thousands of views across several platforms including Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Watch the adorable video here:

Amid all the love pouring in, many users applauded the Milwaukee weatherwoman for balancing home duties with professional responsibilities. While, others showered love for little Fiona who looked adorable on air.

After her video went viral, Schuld shared a note on her Facebook page saying that she was humbled by the love coming her way. She was initially in shock after many people and news outlets posted it on their respective handles, Schuld notified.

Meanwhile, Schuld hopes that her dedication and love towards work will inspire other working mothers across the globe to pursue their respective goals.