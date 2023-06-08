Meta's version of Twitter Blue, Meta Verified, now available in India; check how to buy, what happens to old accounts

A few weeks ago, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) introduced its Verified feature in certain markets. Now, the company has decided to expand Meta Verified to additional markets, including India and a few others.

In an official blog post, Meta stated that they are extending the testing of Meta Verified to India based on positive results from their initial tests conducted in several countries.

Meta Verified is a subscription bundle being offered by Meta for both, Instagram and Facebook profiles. It provides users with a verified badge that confirms the authenticity of their accounts by linking them to a government-issued ID. This verification badge helps users establish their identity and distinguish their accounts from impersonators or fake profiles.

Additionally, Meta Verified offers proactive protection against impersonation attempts. This feature helps safeguard users from others attempting to impersonate their accounts or engage in fraudulent activities.

Furthermore, Meta Verified subscribers receive access to dedicated account support. This support feature aims to provide assistance and address any issues or concerns that verified account holders may encounter.

Initially tested in Australia and New Zealand, Meta has made adjustments to Meta Verified based on the feedback and insights gained during the testing phase. Notably, the company removed the increased reach benefit for additional test countries.

As Meta expands Meta Verified to India and other locations, they are exploring potential additions to the subscription bundle and will provide further details when available.

In India, Meta Verified will be available to customers through Facebook as well as Instagram. As of now, the plans will cost Rs 699 a month on iOS and Android. However, in the coming months, Meta will launch a web version as well, which will cost Rs 599.

As for people who already have verified badges, they don’t need to do anything – unlike Twitter, Meta will allow its users on both their platforms to keep their legacy verified badges.

