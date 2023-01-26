Met police chief says 'painful' stories of sex crimes by cops part of reformation in the force

London: The chief of the metropolitan police has hinted that the cases on corrupt officers will continue to happen as part of a major reformation going on within the force.

As per reports, two or three Met cops a week will appear in court on criminal charges. The force is apparently reviewing over 1000 cases of sexual and domestic violence along with corruption charges on the serving met officers.

Commissioner Mark Rowley said more “painful stories” will emerge as hundreds of suspected corrupt officers are being removed.

Mark reportedly made the announcement before the London Assembly when he was speaking in response to PC David Carrick’s case, who was found guilty last week of 48 rapes and other heinous offenses against women and children

while being a service cop.

In the upcoming months, a lot would happen, he predicted.

“Most weeks, two or three cops appear in court for criminal proceedings, which typically involve a combination of sexual offences, domestic violence against women and girls, and dishonesty,” he said.

Before any convictions in any trials are reached, he warned the police and crime committee, it could be 2025.

He also claimed that the investigations started pouring in after a public complaints hotline regarding police behaviour got overwhelming response from the people.

“It won’t happen quickly, and it will hurt,” he said.

Mark added: “Even though this is a Met appeal, one in three of the calls coming through roughly are for other forces.”

“We’re passing information on as well,” he said.

“Through our challenges, we’re helping the rest of policing confront some issues as well,” Mark stated.

