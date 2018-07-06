Merkel's Bavarian ally hopeful SPD coalition partner will back migrant centres

By Joseph Nasr

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's interior minister said on Thursday he was confident that his conservative bloc's centre-left coalition partner would back a plan aimed at defusing a dispute over asylum policy that has threatened to bring down the government.

The plan, which would set up border zone transit centres for migrants, was agreed earlier this week to save conservative German Chancellor Angela Merkel's fragile three-party coalition only three months after it had taken office.

In a speech to German lawmakers, Horst Seehofer, leader of the Bavaria-based Christian Social Union (CSU), defended the plan to hold migrants seeking to enter Germany from Austria in transit centres. Migrants who have already registered elsewhere in the European Union would then be sent back there.

Merkel's "grand coalition" will meet late on Thursday to discuss the plan, which also requires the consent of other EU countries, particularly Austria and Italy, for it to work.

The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), who must endorse the plan for it to proceed, say the transit centres could amount to internment facilities for refugees that would violate their civil liberties, and are pressing for changes.

Seehofer, echoing Merkel, said the centres would heed the German constitution, which allows new arrivals to be held for up to 48 hours at entry points if authorities believe there is an issue with how they entered Germany.

"We have reached an agreement after intensive debate. I am confident that we will reach an agreement with the SPD as well," Seehofer said.

Merkel's coalition had teetered on the brink of collapse last month when Seehofer threatened to reimpose controls on Bavaria's border with Austria - part of the EU's Schengen passport-free travel zone - to turn back arriving migrants.

PUBLIC FRUSTRATION

A new poll conducted for broadcaster ARD showed growing frustration among Germans over the migration debate.

Nearly three-quarters of those surveyed said Seehofer had weakened German conservatives through his brinkmanship, and 78 percent said they were unhappy with the coalition's work.

Fifty-six percent of Germans felt too much focus was being put on migration, to the detriment of other issues.

In a sign of growing strains within Seehofer's CSU, his deputy, Manfred Weber, called for the party to focus more on mainstream voters. In an essay to be published Friday in Die Welt newspaper, Weber accused the established political parties of adopting what he called "topics of the political fringes".

Annual migrant arrivals peaked in 2015 at over one million people, many of them fleeing Syria's war and therefore entitled to asylum, while others were trying to escape poverty. Arrivals have since dropped sharply to the tens of thousands.

In 2017, a total of 15,414 people applied for asylum at German borders, with 1,740 of those applications made at the German-Austrian border - or around 4.7 per day, according to data from Seehofer's ministry provided to Left party lawmakers.

Some in the SPD have accused Seehofer of sparking the coalition crisis for purely self-serving reasons - his CSU fears hemorrhaging voters to the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany in Bavaria's state election in October.

Seehofer and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz met in Vienna on Thursday and said they would discuss with Italy how to shut the migration route into Europe across the Mediterranean.

(Additional reporting by Tom Koerkemeir and Michael Nienaber, editing by Gareth Jones)

