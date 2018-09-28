Merkel says "categorically" rules out coalition with far-right AfD

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday her centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU) should not share power with the far-right, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

"Of course, I also rule this out categorically," Merkel said during a panel discussion after a senior CDU member in the eastern state of Saxony suggested that a coalition with the AfD should not be excluded in next year's regional elections.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.