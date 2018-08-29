Merkel condemns Chemnitz stabbing and violent protests afterwards

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described as a "horrible incident" a deadly stabbing in the eastern city of Chemnitz but said violent protests that followed on Monday were unacceptable.

"That was a horrible incident," she told a news conference in Berlin, adding: "What we saw afterwards is something that has no place in a state under the rule of law."

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.