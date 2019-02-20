Merck's Keytruda fails late-stage study in liver cancer patients

(Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday its cancer drug Keytruda failed the main goals of a late-stage trial and did not extend life of patients with a type of liver cancer.

The study was testing the drug in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma who were previously treated with systemic therapy, against patients given a placebo plus best supportive care.

Keytruda had earlier received an accelerated approval to treat patients with the liver cancer who had been previously treated with Bayer AG's Nexavar.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

