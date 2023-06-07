Merck sues US government to halt Medicare drug price negotiation

Merck & Co. filed a lawsuit against the US government on Tuesday, claiming that the Medicare prescription price negotiating programme contained in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) violates the Fifth and First Amendments to the US Constitution.

This is the first time a drugmaker has attempted to contest the rule, which the pharmaceutical industry claims would result in a loss of income, forcing them to scale down on creating ground-breaking new therapies.

Americans pay the most for prescription drugs of any country. The Biden administration’s drug pricing reform promises to save $25 billion per year by 2031 through price negotiations for pharmaceuticals covered by Medicare, the government health coverage for anyone over the age of 65.

The action, filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, claims that under the bill, drugmakers would be required to negotiate lower-than-market medication costs.

Merck claims this violates the Fifth Amendment provision requiring the government to pay reasonable compensation for private property seized for public purposes.

Following the unveiling, the government’s roadmap for price discussions in March, industry lobbyists and attorneys warned Reuters that drugmakers were likely to bring lawsuits claiming that the government is violating the US Constitution.

Merck described the talks with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as coercive, claiming that it forces drugmakers to engage in “political Kabuki theatre” by pretending the conversations are consensual.

“This is not ‘negotiation.’ It is tantamount to extortion,” Merck said in the suit.

The drugmaker also argues that the law will force companies to sign agreements conceding that the prices are fair, which it claims is a violation of the First Amendment’s protections of free speech.

Merck filed its suit against the US Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) and CMS, as well as HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure.

“Big Pharma regularly forces Americans to pay many times what they do customers in other countries for the exact same medicines,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are confident we will succeed in the courts. There is nothing in the Constitution that prevents Medicare from negotiating lower drug prices.”

Heavy lift

Ameet Sarpatwari, a lawyer and professor at Harvard Medical School, said in an email that Merck’s lawsuit stands on weak claims.

“The government is not coercing Merck. It is exercising its rights and responsibility to negotiate on behalf of seniors and taxpayers the prices of a small number of drugs that have already been on the market for several years,” he said.

Robin Feldman, a law professor at UC College of the Law, San Francisco, agreed that Merck will have a heavy lift convincing the courts, but said issues in this area of the law are undecided and the case is likely headed to the Supreme Court.

Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal said in a research note that the lawsuit could be the first of many filed by drugmakers, who could also challenge the law for more procedural reasons.

Merck said it plans to litigate the matter all the way to the US Supreme Court if necessary.

The first-ever Medicare drug price reduction process is due to begin in September when CMS identifies its 10 most costly drugs. Following negotiations on that first wave of drugs, new prices will go into effect in 2026, which could cut industry sales by $4.8 billion in that first year.

Merck’s top-selling drug, cancer immunotherapy Keytruda, could be subject to negotiations as soon as 2028. Last year, Keytruda sales topped $20 billion – more than a third of Merck’s total sales – and are expected top $30 billion in 2026, according to analyst estimates.

