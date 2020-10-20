Memphis poll worker fired for turning away voters wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’, ‘I Can’t Breathe’ shirts
Tennessee law doesn't allow voters to wear items bearing the name of a candidate or a political party in a polling place, but doesn't prohibit statements such as ‘Black Lives Matter’
Memphis: A poll worker in Memphis, Tennessee, has been fired after turning away early voters who were wearing “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can't Breathe” shirts, an elections official said Monday.
The worker was fired Friday after officials received a call from a witness at the Dave Wells Community Center in Memphis, Shelby County Election Commission spokeswoman Suzanne Thompson said.
Tennessee law does not allow voters to wear items bearing the name of a candidate or a political party in a polling place. But state law does not prohibit statements such as “Black Lives Matter,” Thompson said.
The number of voters who were told to leave was not immediately known. The poll worker thought the statements were tied to the Democratic Party, Thompson said.
“That was pretty bad,” she said. “They were not supposed to be turned away.” Early voter turnout ahead of the 3 November election has been strong in Memphis and throughout Tennessee. Early voting ends 29 October in the state.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
'Joe Biden is worst presidential candidate in history of US politics': Donald Trump returns to campaign trail
With the election just 21 days away, Trump exuded confidence of winning the eastern swing state of Pennsylvania and described Biden as 'a servant of the radical globalists'
'Communist' Kamala Harris to take over as president in a month if Joe Biden wins, says Donald Trump
The US president attacked the Democratic vice-presidential nominee calling her a 'monster' and alleged she wants 'murderers and rapists to pour into our country'
Melania Trump says son Barron tested positive for coronavirus, but experienced no symptoms
Donald Trump used his son’s quick recovery as a pitch to reopen schools, downplaying the infection's severity by saying that Barron didn't realise he had contracted COVID