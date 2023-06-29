Member states support US' readmission to UNESCO

Nearly five years after then-President Donald Trump withdrew over allegations of anti-Israel bias and poor management, the 193 member nations of the United Nations cultural agency are likely to support the United Nations’ readmission to the organisation.

The Paris-based organisation, which was established in the wake of World War Two to safeguard humanity’s shared cultural heritage, was in disarray after the United States, which contributed a fifth of its financing, withdrew.

In a letter dated 8 June, the US State Department stated that it wished to return to the group as a full member in July and that it intended to pay the $619 million in arrears in instalments over a number of years. The decision will be made by the member states during an extraordinary session on Thursday and Friday.

“Since our withdrawal from UNESCO on Dec. 31, 2018, we have noted UNESCO’s efforts to implement key management and administrative reforms, as well as its focus on decreasing politicised debate, especially on Middle East issues,” said the US letter, seen by Reuters.

UNESCO’s director-general, Audrey Azoulay, has sought to ease some of the political tensions and polarization, as well as better manage the organisation financially, while finding ways to fill the financial gap left by Washington’s departure.

“This comes after a lot of work to persuade, educate and explain on the current realities of UNESCO,” Azoulay, who is French, told reporters, adding that she had personally lobbied US lawmakers for several months.

UNESCO – the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization – is best known for designating and protecting archaeological and heritage sites, from the Galapagos Islands to the tombs of Timbuktu.

Most of its activities are not controversial – but issues such as resolutions about how religious sites should be run in Jerusalem have been highly charged. Azoulay said those issues were now a thing of the past after finding consensus between Israeli and Palestinians.

Israel also pulled out of UNESCO following Washington’s departure. At this stage there are no negotiations for its return, Azoulay said.

US law forbids Washington from funding U.N. bodies that have admitted Palestine as a full member. Its return to UNESCO was enabled after a waiver from the US Congress earlier this year. The waiver will be in effect until the end of 2025.

Under its plan for a proposed return, the US said it would pay $150 million for 2024, which would include its annual contribution and arrears. It would also provide additional, voluntary funding of $10 million, which would in part be used for Holocaust education, journalist safety, and preserving Ukraine’s cultural heritage.

Part of the rationale for Congress to offer the waiver was curtailing China’s growing sway at the agency where it is one of the largest donors.

Azoulay said China had responded at UNESCO to the potential US return by saying it should be constructive and not oppose one state.

