You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Melania Trump treated for benign kidney condition, in hospital

World Reuters May 15, 2018 01:06:12 IST

Melania Trump treated for benign kidney condition, in hospital

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, has been treated for what was described as a benign kidney condition and will remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the rest of the week, the first lady's office said on Monday.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that Mrs. Trump, 48, underwent an embolization procedure to treat the kidney condition."The procedure was successful and there were no complications," Grisham said. "The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere."

(Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 01:06 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores