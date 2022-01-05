Melania Trump to auction off White House memorabilia collection, bids begin at $250,000

The auction titled 'The Head of State Collection' was announced on 4 January on MelaniaTrump.com

The former first lady of United States of America, Melania Trump, announced that she was auctioning off a collection of White House memorabilia. The main highlight of the auction was what she wore during a 2018 State visit of French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

The auction titled “The Head of State Collection” was announced on 4 January on MelaniaTrump.com. The three-item package will be listed from 11-25 January. The bids will start from the equivalent of $250,000 in Solana cryptocurrency only.

Melania on Twitter shared a statement on 4 January informing about the auction. She wrote, “Head of State’ auction today at http://melaniatrump.com,”

“The Head of State Collection commemorates the Trump Administration’s first official state visit and features three important one-of-a-kind signed items,” read the statement posted by Melania Trump.

The centrepiece of the auction, the white hat, was designed by famous American designer and Melania Trump’s personal stylist Hervé Pierre. He took special care that the hat matches former first lady’s suit she wore during her visit.

The collection includes a water colour painting by fashion artist Marc-Antoine Coulon and non-fungible token (NFT) – a digital portrait – of the artwork. The items will be signed by the former first lady.

Part of the earnings from "Head of State" collection will go to her "Fostering the Future" initiative. The initiative focuses on helping children who have been in the foster-care system. With this help, the foster children will be able to access computer science and technology education.

However, Melania was mocked on social media:

