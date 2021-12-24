Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first photo of daughter Lili in Christmas card; see picture here

The couple shared the first glimpse of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on their official Christmas card.

The sweet family portrait also featured the Sussexes with their two-year-old son Archie Harrison.

Meghan Markle can be seen playing with six-month-old Lilibet while Prince Harry, who was sitting next to Meghan, enjoys the moment and gazes at them. The couple’s firstborn son, Archie sat on his father’s lap and was seen enjoying family time.

It will be the first Christmas of Lilibet and the royals are geared up to celebrate the festival in full swing.

The Christmas card reads, "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family."

As per Hindustan Times, the picture was taken at Meghan and Harry’s home in Santa Barbara, California in the summer season. The adorable moment was captured by Alexi Lubomirski. He is the same man who photographed their wedding.

Lubomirski also shared the picture on Instagram. “This is one of those rare and special projects that one is fortunate enough to be a part of,” he wrote along with the picture.

The royal couple is now living in California after stepping down from frontline duties in 2020. They also cut all the financial ties with the royal family, as reported by NDTV.

Following an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, the couple made headlines after they accused a senior member of the royal family of racism. However, the couple didn’t disclose the name of the royal family member.