Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held extensive discussions with top American CEOs and business leaders on investment in India and explored ways to forge closer Indo-US economic linkages.

He held separate meetings with CEOs of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone.

Through the morning, had extensive discussions with top CEOs and business leaders on investment in India. They were appreciative of India’s reform trajectory. Closer economic linkages between India and USA benefit the people of our nations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2021

Cristiano R Amon of Qualcomm

Qualcomm is an American multinational corporation headquartered in San Diego, California, and incorporated in Delaware. It started its operations in 1996 and specialises in wireless modem and multimedia software, Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and embedded applications, and digital media networking solutions. In India, Qualcomm Ventures has invested in companies that address key domestic issues from dairy, transportation to defence. Cristiano Amon is the president and chief executive officer of Qualcomm Incorporated, and also serves on the Company’s board of directors. Amon assumed the role of CEO on 30 June, 2021.

Amon began his Qualcomm career in 1995 as an engineer. Prior to becoming CEO, Amon served as president of Qualcomm. Amon holds a BS degree in electrical egineering and an honorary doctorate from UNICAMP – Universidade Estadual de Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil. He is the co-chair of the Council for IoT at the World Economic Forum's Centre for 4th Industrial Revolution.

It was an honor meeting with India’s Prime Minister @narendramodi today. Great discussion on #5G, #vRAN, digital transformation, and the importance of semiconductors and a reliable geo-diversified supply chain. https://t.co/a4CjNLzkkf — Cristiano R. Amon (@cristianoamon) September 23, 2021

Shantanu Narayen of Adobe

Adobe Inc, originally called Adobe Systems Incorporated, is an American multinational computer software company headquartered in San Jose, California. It specialised in software for the creation and publication of a wide range of content, including graphics, photography, illustration, animation, multimedia/video, motion pictures and print. The company has expanded into digital marketing management software. Shantanu Narayen is chairman, president and chief executive officer of Adobe. He joined the company in 1998 and became its CEO in 2007.

Narayen was born in Hyderabad, India, and came to the US to pursue a master's degree at Bowling Green State University. Prior to finding success at Adobe, he was a product developer at Apple and co-founded a photo-sharing startup called Pictra. In 2011, President Barack Obama appointed him to the President's Management Advisory Board. He is a recipient of India’s civilian honour Padma Shri.

Mr. Shantanu Narayen of @Adobe is a great friend of India’s. I sat down with him to discuss interesting ideas relating to ed-tech, supporting Indian start-ups and boosting innovation. Shantanu expressed keenness to take the joys of video and animation to every child in India. pic.twitter.com/MijntOHiRZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2021

Mark Widmar of First Solar

First Solar, Inc is an American manufacturer of solar panels, and a provider of utility-scale PV power plants and supporting services that include finance, construction, maintenance and end-of-life panel recycling. Widmar began his career in 1987 as an accountant with Ernst & Young. He holds a Bachelor of Science in business accounting and a Masters of Business Administration from Indiana University.

All countries should emulate what India has done in climate change: First Solar CEO Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/AADPqvCjGf#PMModi #FirstSolar pic.twitter.com/GQlTratiTI — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) September 23, 2021

Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone Group

Blackstone Group is one of the world's leading investment firms investing capital on behalf of pension funds, large institutions and individuals, with USD 684 billion Assets under Management. Founded in 1985, it is headquartered in New York.

Schwarzman was raised in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania and holds a BA from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Schwarzman is an active philanthropist with a history of supporting education, as well as culture and the arts, among other things. In 2020, he signed The Giving Pledge, committing to give the majority of his wealth to philanthropic causes. Schwarzman is also a member of The Council on Foreign Relations, The Business Council, The Business Roundtable, and The International Business Council of the World Economic Forum.

Mr. Stephen Schwarzman, the CEO of @blackstone speaks about the interaction with the Prime Minister and the plans of investing in India in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/MAjvmBUj1H — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 23, 2021

Vivek Lall of General Atomics

General Atomics is an American energy and defence corporation headquartered in San Diego, California, specialising in research and technology development. This includes physics research in support of nuclear fission and nuclear fusion energy. The company also provides research and manufacturing services for remotely operated surveillance aircraft. It is one of the world’s largest privately held nuclear and defence companies.

Born on 5 March 1969 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Lall began his technical education at Canada's Carleton University and earned his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. He has also worked as CEO and President of Reliance New Ventures Reliance Industries Limited and headed the Boeing (Defence and Space) operations in India from 2007 through April 2011.

Confidence and policy reforms coming out of India, says Mr. Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of @GeneralAtomics Global Corporation. He shares details on what he and PM @narendramodi discussed during their meeting a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/BJmuIk8zZ6 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 23, 2021

