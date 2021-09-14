The Little Amal recently made a stop at the Vatican City, where she was greeted by Pope Francis.

A giant puppet is currently grabbing attention across Europe and drawing attention to the plight of young refugees who have fled from Syria. Named as ‘Little Amal’, the over 11-feet-tall dummy has been walking nearly 5,000 miles across the European Union and recently met the Pope - Pope Francis.

The puppet portrays a 9-year-old girl from Syria, whose objective is to represent all the children who are displaced. However, many of them have been separated from their parents during war and evacuation, The Vatican News reported.

The Little Amal recently made a stop at the Vatican City, where she was greeted by Pope Francis. In the video, Amal can be seen controlled by four puppeteers who are helping and supporting the giant puppet to walk around various places in the country. As she passes by, people rush to watch her in excitement with amazement as they click photos.

Meet Little Amal, a giant puppet walking nearly 5,000 miles across Europe to symbolize the plight of many refugee children pic.twitter.com/YX6L9e4Sq2 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 14, 2021

'Little Amal' made a stop at the Vatican and was greeted by Pope Francis. The tall puppet of a Syrian refugee girl is traveling across Europe to raise awareness about the plight of young refugees pic.twitter.com/synd4ywb1k — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2021

Little Amal’s journey titled The Walk is a joint project by Amir Nizar Zuabi, the artistic director of Britain’s Good Chance theatre company and the renowned Handspring Puppet Company. In July this year, they began this project in Gaziantep, Turkey where they showcased several theatrical and artistic events. Moreover, The Walk is not just related to the difficult situation faced by children but focuses on other issues also.

“We want to challenge the perception about the refugees. We want to talk about them not as an issue, not as a problem, but to talk about the potential they bring, about the cultural riches they come from and to honour their experience,” Zuabi said in a video, as per the website. Meanwhile, the video was released in August.

After her small break at the Vatican, Little Amal will continue her long walk again through France, Belgium, Germany and the UK.