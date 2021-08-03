Meet 11-year-old Natasha Peri, an Indian-American who has been declared one of the world's brightest students

Peri was also granted the High Honors Awards by John Hopkins CTY which was given to less than 20 percent of the CTY participants

An 11-year old Indian American girl, Natasha Peri, is one of the brightest students in the world. The student has given an exceptional performance in the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) and American College Testing (ACT). These are the tests that are used to determine if or not a student should be admitted to a college. Several colleges in the US use these tests as qualifying criteria to grant admission to students.

These tests were conducted as part of the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth Talent (CTY) Search. Peri is currently a student at New Jersey’s Thelma L Sandmeier Elementary School.

The student, who likes doodling, took the Johns Hopkins Talent Search test in Spring 2021 (around March). Peri was studying in grade 5 when she appeared for the test. Her performance levelled with the 90th percentile of advanced Grade 8 performance in verbal and quantitative sections.

Commenting on the results, the executive director of CTY, Virginia Roach said that they are thrilled to celebrate these students. She added that they are excited to help cultivate the growth of students as scholars.

Peri was also granted the High Honors Awards by John Hopkins CTY which was given to less than 20 percent of the CTY participants. Those who have been awarded this honour will join the summer and online programmes of CTY to connect with other brilliant students around the world.

Speaking about her achievement, Peri said that the honour motivates her to do more. In the 2020-21 Talent Search year, around 19,000 students from 84 countries joined CTY, including the talented Indian American girl.