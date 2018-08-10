Mechanic killed in road accident while fighting Carr Fire in California

(Reuters) - A heavy equipment mechanic working for California fire authorities and assigned to the Carr wildfire was killed on Thursday as a result of traffic accident, officials said, bringing the death toll from that blaze to eight.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the mechanic was from the Butte Unit and that the accident took place on Highway 99 in Tehama County. It did not name the mechanic or immediately provide more details.

(Writing by Daniel Wallis)

