Mechanic killed in road accident while fighting Carr Fire in California

World Reuters Aug 10, 2018 00:08:53 IST

(Reuters) - A heavy equipment mechanic working for California fire authorities and assigned to the Carr wildfire was killed on Thursday as a result of traffic accident, officials said, bringing the death toll from that blaze to eight.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the mechanic was from the Butte Unit and that the accident took place on Highway 99 in Tehama County. It did not name the mechanic or immediately provide more details.

(Writing by Daniel Wallis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 00:08 AM

