‘McNothing’: US fast food giant allegedly delivers empty bag for $9 as customer orders ‘nothing’ in burger
Later he also posted a screenshot of the message he received from the dasher which read, “the restaurant is confused as to what you want on your order”
A twitter user claimed to have received an empty package from the global food joint McDonalds after he mischievously ordered a cheese burger, without any ingredients in it.
This ‘McNothing’ cheese burger reportedly costed him $9, he claimed via screenshot of the order.
It was a rather special cheeseburger ordered by Rob DenBleyker at McDonald’s in the US.
The said screenshot posted on twitter showed a cheese burger in his online cart with ingredients: “no mustard,” “no ketchup,” “no onion,” “no pickles,” “no cheese,” “no meat,” “no regular bun” and “no salt,”. He posted the screenshot on Tuesday, December 20.
OK let's try this again, ordering a nothing burger from McDonalds. this time nothing else in the order.
will they cancel it? deliver an empty bag? i am doing this so you don't have to pic.twitter.com/sYEgA2mqoc
— Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 20, 2022
Further in the thread, he tweeted: “Are they going to cancel it? Deliver an empty bag?”.
Later he also posted a screenshot of the message he received from the dasher which read, “the restaurant is confused as to what you want on your order”.
A few minutes later, the internet user shares a picture of his order. “They delivered an empty box!!!!” exclaims Rob DenBleyker. He also posted a video of the unwrapping of his order in support.
This sandwich would have cost the internet user $1.89, according to the screenshot of his order.
With postage and a $6 tip, the delivery cost him a total of $15.
“My local McDonalds pays its staff $15 an hour. I’m a job creator,” he joked on Twitter.
“I also saved a cow’s life by ordering a McNothing instead of a burger,” he said.
There has not been any response from the food giant on this.