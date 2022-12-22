‘McNothing’: US fast food giant allegedly delivers empty bag for $9 as customer orders ‘nothing’ in burger

A twitter user claimed to have received an empty package from the global food joint McDonalds after he mischievously ordered a cheese burger, without any ingredients in it.

This ‘McNothing’ cheese burger reportedly costed him $9, he claimed via screenshot of the order.

It was a rather special cheeseburger ordered by Rob DenBleyker at McDonald’s in the US.

The said screenshot posted on twitter showed a cheese burger in his online cart with ingredients: “no mustard,” “no ketchup,” “no onion,” “no pickles,” “no cheese,” “no meat,” “no regular bun” and “no salt,”. He posted the screenshot on Tuesday, December 20.

OK let's try this again, ordering a nothing burger from McDonalds. this time nothing else in the order. will they cancel it? deliver an empty bag? i am doing this so you don't have to pic.twitter.com/sYEgA2mqoc — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 20, 2022

Further in the thread, he tweeted: “Are they going to cancel it? Deliver an empty bag?”.

Later he also posted a screenshot of the message he received from the dasher which read, “the restaurant is confused as to what you want on your order”.

A few minutes later, the internet user shares a picture of his order. “They delivered an empty box!!!!” exclaims Rob DenBleyker. He also posted a video of the unwrapping of his order in support.

This sandwich would have cost the internet user $1.89, according to the screenshot of his order.

With postage and a $6 tip, the delivery cost him a total of $15.

“My local McDonalds pays its staff $15 an hour. I’m a job creator,” he joked on Twitter.

“I also saved a cow’s life by ordering a McNothing instead of a burger,” he said.

There has not been any response from the food giant on this.